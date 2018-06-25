After Haddonfield lacrosse racial slur controversy, N.J. commissions tell schools to 'redouble efforts' on bias

The Haddonfield High school boys’ lacrosse team’s 2018 season was canceled after a member was accused of using a racial slur against a black female track member from another school.

The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association on Monday urged school officials “to redouble efforts to keep bias out of interscholastic sports.”

In a joint letter to school principals statewide, Craig T. Sashihara, who heads the Civil Rights Division in the state Attorney General’s Office and Larry White, executive director of the NJSIAA, pledged to work together to combat bias in school sports and asked school districts for their help following several racial incidents involving high school athletes.

“Particularly in light of recent events, it is important that you join us in sending a message to the public, to student-athletes, and to parents, coaches and all other stakeholders that we are united in our commitment,” they wrote.

The June 18 dated letter sent to school principals didn’t cite any specific cases or refer to a May 1 incident at Haddonfield Memorial High School that made national headlines. School officials said a lacrosse player used a racial slur against a black female athlete from another school, conduct the interim superintendent later denounced as unacceptable.

When no one would admit to making the slur or identify the player who did, the superintendent cancelled the lacrosse season, ending a promising run for a team widely viewed as a contender for a state championship.

The incident remains under review by the state Attorney General’s Office.

In the letter to the school principals, state officials sought to reinforce a 2013 memorandum of understanding between the civil rights division and the athletic association on a policy designed to crack down on harassing conduct related to race, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, or religion. The letter asked school officials to review the guidelines — among the first of their kind in the country — and ensure that coaches, staff and students uphold “these principles of fairness, decency and sportsmanship.”

“High school sports instill valuable life lessons,” the letter said.

In a statement, Lloyd D. Henderson, president of the Camden County East Branch of the NAACP, blasted Monday’s statement.

“Appears to be passing the buck to me,” Henderson said. “Clearly schools, leagues, conferences, officials did whatever they wanted to do, whenever they wanted to do it. Where and when was the training since 2013?”

The civil rights group last month conducted diversity training in Haddonfield and has said additional sessions will be held.

Haddonfield school Superintendent Larry Mussoline said the district has completed its investigation. In a June 7 letter from White, the NJSIAA accepted a corrective action plan submitted by high school principal Chuck Klaus to address the racial incident, and also consider the matter closed. Mussoline, who became the schools chief earlier this month, said he did not have details of the corrective action plan.

“The matter is closed. We have had multiple meetings with the parents of the lacrosse team and both parties feel that mater is over,” Mussoline wrote in an email.

White, in a letter to Klaus released to the Inquirer and Daily News, said the athletic association accepted Haddonfield’s corrective plan and believes it will “provide for sustainable changes that hopefully shall foster a culture of acceptance and inclusion.” Details about the plan were not disclosed.

Neither White nor Klaus could immediately be reached for comment.

A complaint filed with the athletic association stemming from the Haddonfield incident was referred to the state Attorney General’s Office for review by the Division on Civil Rights as a bias incident. Civil rights officials have said the incident is part of a disturbing culture in Haddonfield, a predominantly white borough of nearly 12,000 residents.

Lee Moore, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said the review is pending.

The female athlete, from Sterling High School, was on the track stretching when from five to seven white Haddonfield lacrosse players walked by her, and one told her to “Move, ‘N-word,’ ” according to a police report. The slur was heard by at least three athletes from other schools. Haddonfield ‘s internal investigation said statements from witnesses from Haddon Heights corroborated her account.

Then-interim Superintendent David Lindenmuth announced on May 11 that he had suspended the team’s season after the investigation could not identify the student who used the slur. The Sterling student said she could not identify the person because the lacrosse players were wearing helmets.

Some supporters of the lacrosse team have suggested that the Sterling athlete may have misheard or misunderstood a remark and that Lindenmuth unfairly punished the entire team. Haddonfield withdrew from the NJSIAA tournament where it was expected to compete as the No. 7 seed in South Jersey Group 1.

It is believed to be the first time that a school in New Jersey has canceled a sports season in progress since 2014, when the Sayreville football program was shut down by incidents of bullying, harassment, and intimidation, according to the athletic association.

In 2013, the sports association was among the first in the country to adopt bias language rules for high school sports that banned trash-talking. The crackdown prohibits any verbal, written or physical conduct related to race, religion, ethnicity, gender, disability, or sexual orientation and could be grounds for disqualifying an athlete from competing.