Bordentown cop who secretly taped his chief's alleged racist rants is named

The Bordentown Township police officer who secretly recorded hours of his former chief’s allegedly racist rants is Nathan Roohr, a sergeant who’s been with the department for 15 years.

After months of speculation and federal prosecutors’ refusal to identify him, the officer’s name was revealed in federal court documents filed Thursday by the defense lawyer who represents the longtime former chief, Frank Nucera Jr.

Nucera is charged with hate crimes and accused of spewing the N-word and making other racially charged remarks as the township’s chief law enforcement officer. He is also charged with assaulting a handcuffed African American teenager who had been arrested for failing to pay a hotel bill. Nucera has pleaded not guilty.

Roohr’s decision to make 81 recordings of his boss helped spark a federal investigation that led to the November 2017 charges against Nucera. The recordings totaled more than 100 hours.

Roohr did not respond to an email requesting comment. He is one of four K-9 officers on the 25-member force.

In a federal indictment, Nucera is accused of ordering officers to bring the police dogs to high school basketball games and to apartment buildings with minority residents and to intimidate African Americans.

Prosecutors said that Nucera is heard on the tapes saying blacks are “like ISIS” and are deserving of death by firing squad. “They should line them all up and mow ’em down. I’d like to be on the firing squad, I could do it,” according to the tapes.

Rocco Cipparone, Nucera’s lawyer, said in court documents that some of the tape recordings Roohr surreptitiously made were difficult to hear. He also noted that they were made without the supervision of the FBI. Finally, he noted that Roohr had discarded some of the recordings he made because he determined that they they contained “nothing of importance.”

Cipparone said the deletion of some parts of the recordings could hurt Nucera’s rights to a fair trial. He requested the judge extend the May 21 deadline that had been set for filing motions to give him time to further review the tapes and transcripts.

Cipparone also attached a document that showed Roohr met with FBI agents in 2017 and turned over the recordings, which were made between April and December of 2016. Nucera was arrested last November.

Matt Reilly, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined comment.