Fiery three-car crash closes South Jersey's Route 42 at start of morning rush

A fiery three car crash has closed the northbound lanes of Route 42 in South Jersey at the start of the morning rush hour.

There is no word yet of any injuries in the crash, which occurred about 6:30 a.m. in Gloucester Township before Exit 12.

TV helicopter video from the scene showed two SUVsand a sedan engulfed in flames, spewing thick black smoke before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Traffic has backed up for miles behind the accident scene.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

