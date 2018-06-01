Burlington County man gets 15 years for fatal baseball bat beating

After racial slur by Haddonfield lacrosse player, diversity and sensitivity training at Haddonfield Memorial High May 25

Bryan Costello (left) who was sentenced in a fatal baseball bat beating, and his brother, Christopher Costello, who faces trial in the case

A 26-year-old Lumberton man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for beating an acquaintance to death with a baseball bat and burying his body in his backyard.

Bryan Costello will have to serve at least 85 percent of his term before he will be eligible for parole. Last month, he admitted to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the 2016 death of Justin DuBois, 23, of West Windsor.

During his plea hearing before state Superior Court Judge Jeanne Covert, Costello said he killed DuBois with the bat, and that he and his brother, Christopher, buried the body behind the home they shared with their father, Robert, on Spencer Court.

Christopher Costello, 29, faces retrial in July after a jury deadlocked on a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of DuBois and convicted him acquitted him of hindering prosecution and desecration of human remains.

DuBois was killed between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, according to an indictment that charged the two brothers with the fatal beating.