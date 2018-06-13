NAACP calls for state probe of deadly Deptford strip mall shooting

'This was murder': Family of Philadelphia woman killed by police during alleged shoplifting spree at Deptford strip mall demands probe

'This was murder': Family of Philadelphia woman killed by police during alleged shoplifting spree at Deptford strip mall demands probe Jun 11

Gloucester County authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a strip mall in Deptford following an alleged shoplifting. One person was killed while allegedly trying to flee, a spokesman said Sunday.

The Gloucester County NAACP on Wednesday called on the state Attorney General to take over the investigation into the fatal police shooting of a shoplifting suspect in a Deptford strip mall parking lot over the weekend.

In a statement, the civil rights group said Deptford police and the county prosecutor’s office should cede its inquiry into the death of LaShanda Anderson, saying an investigation by state prosecutors would “dispel any suspicions” of a possible cover-up. It said an independent probe was needed to engender confidence in “communities that historically have, according to many reliable studies, been treated differently and unfairly by law enforcement personnel.”

“All residents and visitors to Gloucester County must feel they have the right to live and visit here without fear of threat, violence or harm from anyone, including our police departments,” said Loretta Winters, President of the Gloucester NAACP.

Peter Aseltine, a spokesman for Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, declined comment.

On Tuesday, the NAACP said it would conduct its own probe into the death of Anderson, 36, of Philadelphia, who was shot twice after she allegedly tried to run over two police officers in a parking lot of Deptford Crossing during an attempt to flee and elude an arrest for shoplifting.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident and whether the use of force was justified. The sergeant who shot Anderson has been placed on paid leave pending the completion of an investigation into the shooting.

Authorities say Anderson ignored commands to stop as she drove toward the officers and one of them fired in self-defense, striking her twice. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An alleged accomplice in the shoplifting scheme, Chanel Barnes, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested and remains in the Salem County Jail. A third person, Raoul Gadson, 43, also of Philadelphia, remains at large.

All three had extensive criminal records and a pattern of shoplifting arrests. Authorities said the trio they tried to steal $3,443 in merchandise from a Marshalls store in the strip mall.