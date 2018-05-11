Police investigate toddler's death at New Jersey home

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy in New Jersey.

The Camden County prosecutor's office says officers responded to a home in Sicklerville just before noon Thursday after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

The prosecutor's office says the toddler was on the lawn when police arrived. Emergency personnel were unable to revive the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results are pending and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office or Gloucester Township police.