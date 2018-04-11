Camden school superintendent stepping down

Melanie is a general assignment reporter. She joined the Inquirer in 2000.

JCamden06. This shows Superintendent Paymon Rouhanifard observing a group of 7th-grade students as they work together to build a card tower.

Camden school Superintendent Paymon Rouhanifard announced his resignation Wednesday from the district he has run since 2013.

In a statement, Rouhanifard said he submitted his resignation to the state Department of Education Commissioner. Details about his departure were not released.

Rouhanifard did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Former Gov. Chris Christie appointed Rouhanifard as only the fourth outsider to run the district, which has been under state control. In 2013, the state took over Camden’s failing schools. Christie credited Rouhanifard with improving the district’s graduation rate from 49 percent to 70 percent and cutting the dropout rate from 21 percent to 12 percent in five years.

Rouhanifard’s contract runs through June 30, 2019. Gov. Murphy has not signaled his plans for the district, the largest in South Jersey. A spokesman did not respond to a request seeking comment Wednesday.

In an interview in January, Rouhanifard, 36, said he planned to stay in Camden and serve out his contract. His base salary is $213,360 a year.

Under his tenure, more Camden public school students are now enrolled in charter schools and Renaissance schools than traditional public schools, which educated nearly 19,000 students in more than two dozen schools in 2000.

For the 2017-18 school year, there are 6,800 students who attend the city’s 18 traditional public schools; 4,350 enrolled in 11 schools operated by charters and 3,850 students in 11 Renaissance schools, which are publicly funded and privately operated by KIPP, Mastery, and Uncommon Schools.

