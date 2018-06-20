Burlco man convicted of strangling Lumberton woman

William M. Gennett, 54, was found guilty of strangling Shannon O’Rourke, 45, inside of her Nassau Road residence on July 5, 2016.

A 54-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of the 2016 strangling death of a 45-year-old Lumberton woman, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

A Burlington County Superior Court jury convicted William M. Gennett, of Tabernacle, of first-degree murder in the death of Shannon O’Rourke inside her Nassau Road residence on July 5, 2016. Gennett also was convicted of fourth-degree stalking.

Prosecutors said Gennett killed O’Rourke after she rejected his attempts to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship. Gennett is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16.