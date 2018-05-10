Boy, 12, drowns in Burlco's Sylvan Lake

A 12-year-old boy drowned late Thursday afternoon in a Burlington Township lake, police said.

Just before 4:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a Burlington City boy who disappeared after jumping into Sylvan Lake, police said. The boy, whose name was not released, was with some friends when he went into the water near Lake Avenue and 14th Street, and did not resurface.

Emergency responders immediately entered the lake in search of the boy but could not find him. The boy’s body was recovered just after 7:45 p.m. by New Jersey State Police divers.