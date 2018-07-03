Bodycam video shows A.C. cop fatal shooting of man allegedly armed with knife

Image from police bodycam video shows Timothy Deal holding a pointed object in his right hand as he lunges toward an Atlantic City police officer on June 22.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday released body cam video showing the fatal police shooting last month of a man who appeared to be holding a knife while lunging at an Atlantic City police officer who officials said acted in self-defense.

On June 22, Atlantic City officers responded to the scene of a hit-and-run traffic crash with injuries in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue when Timothy Deal, 32, of Atlantic City, approached one of the officers with what appears to be a long sharp object in his right hand, both videos show.

The officer, who was not identified, suddenly draws his gun and yells: “Put it down! Put it down!”

Deal, who was not involved in the traffic crash, then lunges without apparent hesitation toward the officer who then fires several shots while stepping backward. Deal collapses and was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus. The officer also was taken to AtlantiCare and was treated for a stab wound to his torso and released, the prosecutor’s office said.

Before the shooting, the officers are seen speaking with a man who is standing next to a child at the scene of an accident involving a white van on the residential block when Deal suddenly appears.

The case is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit without the participation of the Atlantic City Police Department.

“The death of Timothy Deal, while tragic, was in response to his unprovoked attack on a police officer with a knife,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.