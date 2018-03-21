Authorities ID man killed by police in Princeton standoff

A hole is seen on the glass panel, far left, as New Jersey State Police officials walk out of a Panera Bread restaurant in Princeton, N.J., where an armed man was holed up across the street from Princeton University on Tuesday.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who allegedly was the gunman fatally shot by police Tuesday after a standoff at a restaurant across the street from the Princeton University campus.

Scott Mielentz, 56, of Lawrence Township, N.J., and formerly of Newtown Township in Bucks County, entered the Panera Bread on Nassau Street in Princeton just after 10 a.m., authorities said. Employees and customers were able to flee the building, and a standoff ensued between Mielentz and police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police fatally shot Mielentz, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Shooting Response Team was investigating whether the use of deadly force was justified.