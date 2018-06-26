Arson suspected in fire that damaged 3 unoccupied townhouses in South Jersey

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged three unoccupied townhouses in a new development in Gloucester Township early Tuesday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, but it was at least the fourth suspicious fire since September at the Iron Gate Development at Jarvis and Williamstown Roads.
Police said a security guard discovered the fire in the rear of the townhouses and called 911 at 2:52 a.m.
The fire damaged three adjoining units, police said.
Fire marshals and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating what they deemed to be a possible arson.