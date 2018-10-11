Dozens of black bears killed so far in New Jersey hunt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Hunters have killed 72 bears so far during New Jersey's latest black bear hunt.

State wildlife officials say 13 bruins were culled on Wednesday, a day after 23 were killed. Thirty-six bears had been culled on Monday, the hunt's opening day.

The six-day hunt starts just before sunrise each day. The first three days were reserved for bow hunting, while both hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.

The number of bears culled is expected to be greatly reduced following an order by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that bars black bear hunting on state-owned lands. His order removes from the hunt roughly 40 percent of the lands where bears were hunted over the past eight years.