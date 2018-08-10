Helicopter instructor, student pilot hurt in hard landing

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) - A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard made a hard landing at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving both injured and the aircraft on its side.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marsh area just west of the tarmac at Ocean City Municipal Airport about 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.

Authorities say the student pilot, 64-year-old Carol Gray of Bear, Delaware, and the instructor, 62-year-old Harvey Shubart, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, walked away from the helicopter and were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The helicopter's rotors were damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.