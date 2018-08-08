Authorities: Man drowns in New Jersey lake, woman missing

OAKLAND, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned and a woman is missing after they got caught in rough waters while swimming with others in a northern New Jersey lake.

The group was swimming Tuesday afternoon in Ramapo Lake in Oakland when the woman apparently began struggling in the water. The man then tried to help her but soon started struggling as well.

The man's body was found later Tuesday, while the search for the woman was ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.