Prosecutors: 6 charged with roles in luxury car theft ring

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have charged six people with involvement in a car theft ring that targeted luxury vehicles in several New Jersey towns.

Essex County prosecutors say the men are charged with conspiracy to receive stolen property. Four of them have been taken into custody, while the other two remain at large.

Authorities say eight vehicles were stolen in July. The thefts occurred in Bergen, Burlington, Monmouth and Somerset counties. They say the key fobs were left inside the vehicle and were parked in driveways.

All the stolen vehicles were eventually recovered in Newark.

The investigation into the theft ring is ongoing.