Prosecutors: Woman attacks journalist during court hearing

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a Philadelphia woman attacked a reporter during a court hearing in New Jersey.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 23-year-old Trudy Smith was sitting behind the reporter, Taylor Tiamoyo Harris, when Harris stood up and started taking photos in the courtroom during a sentencing hearing Friday in New Brunswick. Prosecutors say Smith then also stood up and pulled Harris' hair and struck her in the face before sheriff's officers intervened.

The judge had previously approved of photography in the courtroom. Harris says she heard Smith sobbing and asking why she was there before she was attacked.

Smith was charged with simple assault. It wasn't known Monday if she's retained an attorney.

Prosecutors didn't say what connection Smith had to the sentencing case.