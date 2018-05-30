Funeral held for New Jersey trooper killed in off-duty crash

MORISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey state police trooper killed in an off-duty crash in Pennsylvania.

Brian McNally was headed home from weekend duty with the Marine Corps reserve when the crash occurred May 20 on Interstate 78 in Greenwich. Authorities say that as he approached slowing traffic near a construction zone, McNally moved from the left lane into the right before rear-ending a tractor-trailer.

His vehicle and the rear of the trailer caught fire. McNally was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hundreds of state troopers and dozens of Marines were among those gathered Wednesday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary church in Morristown to bid farewell to McNally, who lived in Bedminster.

He was stationed at the state police's Washington barracks in Warren County.