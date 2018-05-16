Atlantic City officials to consider doubling tolls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Officials will soon consider a proposal to double the fare at the Atlantic City Pleasantville Toll Plaza in order to raise money for the city.

The Press of Atlantic City reports City Council is meeting Wednesday evening to consider asking the South Jersey Transportation Authority to raise the fare from 75 cents to $1.50.

Council President Marty Small Sr. says the revenue will be put into an account to be used for city tax relief. Toll plaza data from 2017 shows the proposal could raise close to $14 million.

When asked on how the toll could affect visitors, Small says when there is a chance to lower city resident's taxes "nothing else matters."

The transportation authority says it was unaware of the council resolution. It has declined to comment.

