Driver found with fatal gunshot wound; passenger injured

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say police responding to an early-morning single-car accident in New Jersey found a driver dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a passenger who was injured.

Colts Neck police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 18.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says 54-year-old Lloyd Sanders of Neptune was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or county investigators.