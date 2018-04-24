New Jersey osprey returns to bayside home to roost

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - One of the oldest living ospreys ever recorded as nesting in New Jersey has returned to his bayside home to nest and roost.

The bird, which has not been named, is 17 and still has a mate and raises young. The nonprofit Conserve Wildlife Foundation tells the Press of Atlantic City that the average life span for an osprey is eight to 10 years.

The bird was banded as a hatchling in July 2001 in a nest about five miles from the current nesting site in Maurice River Township. The foundation doesn't publicize the bird's exact location so human disturbance will remain at a minimum.

