Firefighters rescue couple from unit above burning deli

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) - A fast-moving fire destroyed a New Jersey deli and briefly trapped two people who lived in an apartment above the business before they were safely rescued by firefighters.

Passaic fire officials say firefighters arrived at the King of Delancy deli around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say the fire apparently started in the building's basement and made its way up into the rest of the structure through voids in the walls.

The blaze burned for several hours before it was contained. Several firefighters suffered minor injuries - mostly cuts, burns and bruises - and another was treated for exhaustion.

Authorities say the couple rescued by the firefighters was not injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.