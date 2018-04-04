Hoboken waterfront battle takes another twist

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - The battle between a transit agency, a ferry company and the city of Hoboken has taken another twist.

Hoboken's city council is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on rescinding an offer to buy a three-acre piece of waterfront property to convert into a park.

Ferry company NY Waterway currently owns the property and wants to use it as a maintenance facility.

In the middle is New Jersey Transit, which has postponed several votes on whether to acquire the property and lease it to NY Waterway, a move that would prevent the city from taking it.

The latest vote was to be Wednesday but was postponed to Thursday.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla gave NY Waterway 14 days to accept an $11.6 million offer, but said this week he'd rescind the offer.