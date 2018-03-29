Bridge connecting 2 Jersey Shore towns to close for project

AVALON, N.J. (AP) - Officials say a bridge that connects two New Jersey shore towns will be closed for three weeks in order to replace its railing.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the Townsends Inlet Bridge will close April 2. The new railing will be stronger and prevent cars from breaking through.

This is the second of four construction phases. The northbound lane on the Avalon side of the bridge will be closed during the third phase.

Cape May County officials say the project is expected to cost about $2.6 million.

