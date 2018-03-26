Police: 2 die in fiery head-on crash involving dump truck

HOPEWELL, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a firefighter and another person were killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck.

NJ.com reports the crash happened Monday afternoon on Route 29 in Hopewell. Police say a car carrying 58-year-old Lambertville firefighter Mark Leary Sr. and another person collided with a Mack dump truck driven by 59-year-old James Bilton, of Edgewater Park. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

Leary and the other person in his car were killed in the crash. Police have not identified the other victim.

Bilton was not injured in the crash.

It's unclear if Leary was the driver or the passenger in the car. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.