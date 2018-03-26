New Jersey Authorities: 95-year-old driver killed in head-on crash

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say a 95-year-old man has crashed his car head-on into another vehicle and died.

Toms River police say Raymond Gillick was southbound on Route 9 when his car crossed into the oncoming lane around 3 p.m. Sunday and collided with a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Toms River woman.

The Lakewood man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The other driver and her 37-year-old passenger were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.