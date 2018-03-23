Ex-judge spared prison term in ticket-fixing scheme

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A former municipal judge who falsified records as part of a five-year ticket-fixing scheme that funneled more than $500,000 to the New Jersey municipalities he served will be allowed to enter a pretrial program.

Richard Thompson worked in nine Monmouth County towns before he was suspended in October 2015.

From 2010 to 2015, Thompson converted roughly 4,000 motor vehicle ticket fines to contempt of court sanctions without any legal basis to do so. Thompson has admitted that was done to steer money to the towns he served.

State law mandates revenue from motor vehicle fines is split equally between the county and municipality. But contempt of court fines exclusively go to the towns.

The 62-year-old Middletown resident also admitted altering documents after citizens and attorneys had left the courtroom.