Man convicted for 2nd time in strangulation of parents

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - A man has been convicted for a second time in the strangulation killing of his parents.

Michael Maltese's first conviction in 2010 was overturned by the state Supreme Court, which ruled his confession was improperly obtained.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Maltese of passion provocation manslaughter in the killing of his father, Michael, and mother Kathleen in their home after a violent argument. He faces up to 20 years when he's sentenced on May 25.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Maltese buried his parents in a park in South Brunswick, aided by his girlfriend.

The Supreme Court said police taped a conversation between Maltese and his uncle at the police station without telling Maltese. He was later read his rights and confessed, but the court ruled the confession was inadmissible.