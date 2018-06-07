New Jersey lawmakers set to pass sports-betting law today

Could the GOP take out New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez?

Jun 6

New Jersey is poised to become the next state to become the next state to legalize sports betting.

New Jersey lawmakers are expected Thursday to pass a law allowing sports betting at casinos, racetracks, and online, leaving just one step — a signature from the governor — before sports books can open after the state’s six-year battle to legalize sports gambling.

It’s a landmark move for the Garden State, which last month won its Supreme Court case challenging the federal ban on sports betting, clearing the way for legal gambling nationwide on professional, college and amateur sporting events.

Would-be bettors probably won’t be able to jump at the books this weekend, though. Gov. Murphy indicated he may not rush to sign it this week, though he said he shared lawmakers’ desire to pass sports-betting legislation quickly.

“They want to see it happen sooner than later. We do too, but we want to do it right,” Murphy said in an interview.

“Other than getting a good law to sign, there’s not really a big hurdle,” he added.

Racetracks and casinos have said they’ll be ready to open as soon as they get their licenses. A spokesman at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport told The Inquirer after the Supreme Court decision that it would start as soon as possible but would wait for the legislature to pass the law.

New Jersey would become the second state to authorize sports betting following the Supreme Court decision; Delaware was first on Tuesday. Nevada, of course, already has legal sports gambling.

The bill allows for casinos and racetracks to conduct betting, along with licensed casino businesses that get permits to operate sports pools online. There’s also a carve-out for the former Garden State racetrack in Cherry Hill, defined as a “former racetrack” in the bill, that would allow the owners of the site to open a parlor.

Atlantic City officials have lauded sports betting as a savior for the city’s economy; the state, too, anticipates some dough coming in. Revenue from wagering in casinos will go to the state’s casino revenue fund, with a partial amount going to Atlantic City’s marketing program; funds from racetrack betting will go to the state general fund. All in-person revenue will be taxed at 8.5 percent, with Internet wagering revenue taxed at 13 percent.