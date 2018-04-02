NCAA tournament final: Comparing Villanova and Michigan off the court

Villanova, with guard Ryan Arcidiacono (left), won the NCAA men's basketball title in 2016. Michigan (right) won its only NCAA title in 1989.

Villanova University and the University of Michigan, which will play for the NCAA men’s basketball championship Monday night, both have proud basketball traditions. A victory by Villanova would bring the school its second title in the last three years, and its third overall. Michigan won the title in 1989, and has made eight appearances in the Final Four (officially, six appearances according to the NCAA, which vacated the teams’ 1992 and 1993 appearances).

In many other ways off the court, however, the schools are very different.

Villanova is a small Catholic university on the Main Line. Michigan is one of the nation’s largest public colleges, and the number of undergraduates attending its Ann Arbor campus is more than four times that of Villanova’s campus in Radnor. Tuition at Villanova tops $52,000, while Michigan residents pay about $15,000 (although out-of-state students pay considerably more). Villanova’s football team plays in the tiny Colonial Athletic Association, and its football stadium seats only 12,500. Michigan’s football team plays in the Big Ten, and Michigan Stadium, nicknamed “The Big House,” is the largest stadium in the nation (capacity: 107,601).

Here is a chart comparing the two schools:

