'Unite the Right' rally of white nationalists in Washington: Live updates

A Demonstrator confronts police at the intersection where Heather Heyer was killed last year as they mark the anniversary of last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

A year after deadly violence broke out in Charlottesville, Va., police have blocked off a park just north of the White House for a rally that will include as many as 400 white supremacists and members of other far-right groups rallying for “white civil rights.”

Unite the Right II, which is being billed as a “white civil rights rally,” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Lafayette Square and is expected to wrap up around 7:30 p.m. The event’s organizer is Jason Kessler, a white nationalist who was behind last year’s rally in Charlottesville, which included neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan chanting “Jews will not replace us” while carrying tiki torches in front of a statue of Confederate war hero Robert E. Lee.

“I’m not a white supremacist, I’m not even a white nationalist,” Kessler told NPR. “I consider myself a civil and human rights advocate focusing on the underrepresented caucasian demographic.”

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and activist, was killed amid last year’s violence in Charlottesville. Virginia state troopers H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates also lost their lives when their helicopter crashed as they were monitoring the rally.

Kessler’s event is expected to be dwarfed by counter-protesters from at least 40 anti-racism groups, including the leftist anti-fascist group Antifa. Many white nationalists who supported and attended last year’s violent rally, such as Mike “Enoch” Peinovich, a top neo-Nazi shock jock whose father is a retired University of Pennsylvania professor, have publicly distanced themselves from Kessler this time around.

On Sunday morning in Charlottesville, a crowd of more than 200 people gathered in a park to protest racism and mark the anniversary of last year’s violent confrontation with neo-Nazis and white supremacists. More protests and marches are expected this afternoon.

Follow along here for live updates from both Washington, D.C. and Charlottesville:

Counter-protesters out in force ahead of white nationalist rally

Hours before white nationalists were expected to begin their rally, hundreds of counter-protesters filled Lafayette Square and Freedom Plaza in Washington to offer their own message against racism and white supremacy.

“We represent the majority sentiment in this country,” Brian Becker, the executive director of the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition, told the Washington Post. “Nazis and the KKK do not represent America.”

Crowds are mustering in Freedom Plaza, denouncing the alt-right rally that’s headed to DC this afternoon. Shot for @thedailybeast—#UniteTheRight2 #utr2 pic.twitter.com/XzuQP5RClj — Scott Heins (@scottheins) August 12, 2018

“Chop, chop, chop, chop, this racism crap has got to stop.” #ShutItDownDC pic.twitter.com/IEnsmu0PfL — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) August 12, 2018

The counterprotesters are chanting “we still here, we still strong! Fight white supremacy until it’s gone!”

Freedom Plaza is nearly completely filled. There are hundreds here. pic.twitter.com/ICvZK8z1QQ — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018

Antifa protesters get rough in Charlottesville

Members of Antifa led a tense march from the University of Virginia campus through Charlottesville Saturday night, shouting at police, “Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges” and chanting “Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see no riot here.” NBC News correspondent Cal Perry and his camera crew were attacked last night when protesters became very aggressive with members of the media.

“Charlottesville police deserve a lot of credit for keeping it under relative control,” Perry wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning. He also shared more videos of the tense crowd of protesters, which drew widespread condemnation from members of the media.

Here’s a bit more off my phone from last night Antifa march. ((Language alert here)). #Charlottesville police deserve a lot credit for keeping it under relative control. pic.twitter.com/E4Qn7rSnAf — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) August 12, 2018

“Totally unacceptable and not at all out of the norm for antifa,” wrote CNN host Jake Tapper.