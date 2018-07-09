Supreme Court finalists: Trump to announce nominee Monday

News crews set up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court early Monday. President Trump is scheduled to announce his nomination for the court Monday night.

President Trump is poised to announce his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court on Monday at 9 p.m. This will be the second Supreme Court nomination of Trump’s presidency. Four judges are reported to be finalists for the role. Here’s what you should know about the front runners.

Amy Coney Barrett

Age: 46

46 Education: Rhodes College for her undergraduate degree and Notre Dame University Law School

Rhodes College for her undergraduate degree and Notre Dame University Law School Current position: Judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, examining cases from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana

Judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, examining cases from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana Work history: Barrett was a law professor at Notre Dame University before her appointment to the 7th Circuit court.

Barrett was a law professor at Notre Dame University before her appointment to the 7th Circuit court. On hot-button issues: Barrett, who is Catholic, has said that Catholics are “morally precluded” from upholding the death penalty, according to the Chicago Sun Times. She’s also said judges should exclude their personal beliefs when making rulings.

Barrett, who is Catholic, has said that Catholics are “morally precluded” from upholding the death penalty, according to the Chicago Sun Times. She’s also said judges should exclude their personal beliefs when making rulings. Interesting fact: If the mother of seven is nominated and confirmed, it would be the first time four women were serving on the Supreme Court at one time.

Thomas Hardiman

Age: 53

53 Education: Notre Dame University for his undergraduate degree and Georgetown University Law School

Notre Dame University for his undergraduate degree and Georgetown University Law School Current position: Judge on the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, hearing federal appeals from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Virgin Islands

Judge on the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, hearing federal appeals from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Virgin Islands Work history: Hardiman was appointed as a federal district judge at age 37. He was strongly considered for the Supreme Court in 2017; Trump ultimately nominated Neil Gorsuch.

Hardiman was appointed as a federal district judge at age 37. He was strongly considered for the Supreme Court in 2017; Trump ultimately nominated Neil Gorsuch. On hot-button issues: Like Kethledge, Hardiman has supported the Second Amendment, dissenting from rulings that upheld gun regulations. Hardiman also was involved in a decision that upheld the rights of prisons to strip search inmates.

Like Kethledge, Hardiman has supported the Second Amendment, dissenting from rulings that upheld gun regulations. Hardiman also was involved in a decision that upheld the rights of prisons to strip search inmates. Interesting fact: Multiple news outlets have reported that Hardiman was the first in his family to attend college, and that he paid his law school tuition by driving a taxi.

Brett Kavanaugh

Age : 53

: 53 Education : Yale University (He attended both as an undergraduate and as a law student)

: Yale University (He attended both as an undergraduate and as a law student) Current position : Judge on the the federal appellate court for the District of Columbia, where he has served since 2006

: Judge on the the federal appellate court for the District of Columbia, where he has served since 2006 Work history : Kavanaugh worked on the investigation that led to then-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. According to the Chicago Sun Times, following the investigation, he “wrote that he thinks presidents shouldn’t have to deal with criminal investigations or civil lawsuits while in office.”

: Kavanaugh worked on the investigation that led to then-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. According to the Chicago Sun Times, following the investigation, he “wrote that he thinks presidents shouldn’t have to deal with criminal investigations or civil lawsuits while in office.” On hot-button issues: Kavanaugh has a tendency to side with religious organizations, according to CBS News. He also recently dissented on a ruling that required an immigrant minor to be given access to an abortion. On net neutrality, Kavanaugh, sided with conservatives, dissenting when courts upheld Obama’s net-neutrality regulations.

Kavanaugh has a tendency to side with religious organizations, according to CBS News. He also recently dissented on a ruling that required an immigrant minor to be given access to an abortion. On net neutrality, Kavanaugh, sided with conservatives, dissenting when courts upheld Obama’s net-neutrality regulations. Interesting fact: Kavanaugh coaches his two daughters’ basketball teams.

Raymond Kethledge