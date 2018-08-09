Space Force: Pence details plans for creation of 6th military branch

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a GOP unity rally earlier this week. On Thursday Pence announced plans to move forward with the creation of a Space Force in a speech at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Thursday a plan to make changes to how the Department of Defense runs its space operations, with the eventual goal of creating a Space Force as the sixth branch of the military.

“Now, the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of the Armed Forces of the United States – to prepare for the next battlefield where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people and our nation,” Pence said. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

To establish the sixth branch, the White House would need the approval of Congress. Several steps must be taken to establish the space-centered military branch.

The plan

According to the Washington Post, the first of these steps is to establish a U.S. Space Command. The command would be headed by a four-star general who would “be tasked with defending space,” said the Post.

Currently, there is a 30,000-person, three-star space command that’s under the jurisdiction of the Air Force, said ABC News.

Other plans Pence detailed in his speech include:

Creating assistant secretary of space defense, who would report to the secretary of defense

Starting to reallocate the military’s space experts and scientists to a Space Development Agency and task them with developing new technology and acquiring resources for the new branch

Implementing a Space Operations Force

The Space Operations Force will “train, promote, and retain personnel to include engineers, scientists, intelligence experts, operators, strategists, and others,” reported ABC. “The idea would be similar to how special operations forces from across the military services are distributed to various commands.”

The history

The idea of a Space Force was first brought before Congress in 2017, said ABC. At the time, Defense Secretary James Mattis was against the idea of a sixth branch. He has since announced his support for the plan.

Should it be approved, the Space Force would mark the first time a branch has been added to the military since 1947, when the Air Force was created following World War II.