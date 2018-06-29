Capital Gazette shooting: What we know, the latest

A man who had what authorities said was a grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., opened fire with a shotgun in the paper’s newsroom Thursday, killing five people and injuring two others. Here’s the latest of what we know.
• Despite the deaths of 5 colleagues, the staff of the Capital put out a newspaper Friday morning.
• The dead have been identified. They are Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper’s assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen; Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters, 65; sports reporter John McNamara. 56; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34, a recent hire.
• The two injured employees have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.
• The alleged gunman has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Md.
• Ramos lost a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2015 over a 2011 column that provided an account of Ramos’ guilty plea to criminal harassment of a woman over social media.
• Online court records show Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday morning in Annapolis.
• Ramos, who has been refusing to cooperate with investigators, was identified by facial-recognition technology after police found him hiding under a desk at the newspaper.
• A journalist in Washington, D.C., has set up a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting.
• In his only comment on the mass shooting, President Trump extended his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families via a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018