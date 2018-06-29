Call from 'IRS' make Tredyffrin cops wonder if they can arrest themselves

Call from 'IRS' make Tredyffrin cops wonder if they can arrest themselves Jun 28

Capital Gazette shooting: What we know, the latest

Capital Gazette shooting: What we know, the latest Jun 29

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A man who had what authorities said was a grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., opened fire with a shotgun in the paper’s newsroom Thursday, killing five people and injuring two others. Here’s the latest of what we know.

• Despite the deaths of 5 colleagues, the staff of the Capital put out a newspaper Friday morning.

• The dead have been identified. They are Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper’s assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen; Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters, 65; sports reporter John McNamara. 56; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34, a recent hire.

• The two injured employees have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

• The alleged gunman has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Md.

• Ramos lost a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2015 over a 2011 column that provided an account of Ramos’ guilty plea to criminal harassment of a woman over social media.

• Online court records show Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday morning in Annapolis.

• Ramos, who has been refusing to cooperate with investigators, was identified by facial-recognition technology after police found him hiding under a desk at the newspaper.

• A journalist in Washington, D.C., has set up a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting.

• In his only comment on the mass shooting, President Trump extended his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families via a tweet Thursday afternoon.