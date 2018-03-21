Austin bombings: What we know as police search for a motive

Austin bombings: What we know as police search for a motive Mar 21

How much snow forecasters are predicting in Philly region from coastal storm

How much snow forecasters are predicting in Philly region from coastal storm Mar 19

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

A law enforcement officer runs on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, moments after an explosion on Tuesday.

The suspected serial bomber who terrorized Austin, Texas, with a string of exploding packages died early Wednesday after detonating an explosive device in his vehicle as police closed in on him, authorities said.

Austin police and the FBI tracked Mark Anthony Conditt to a hotel parking lot in Round Rock, about 18 miles north of Austin, where they found him inside his vehicle, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. The suspect tried to drive away and then detonated a bomb as SWAT officers approached. One of the officers fired at the suspect, who died in his vehicle.

Five bombs, not including the one that killed the suspect Wednesday, had detonated in central Texas since March 2, killing two people in Austin and injuring four others.

Here’s what we know and don’t know as of Wednesday afternoon:

What we know:

Authorities have identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, of the Austin suburb of Pflugerville. Conditt’s family expressed shock, saying “we had no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in.”

Police searched Conditt’s home Wednesday afternoon and found homemade explosives inside.

As a teenager, Conditt wrote in blog posts that he opposed same-sex marriage, supported the death penalty, and thought the sex-offender registration system should end, according to the Austin American-Statesman and other media. It’s unclear, however, whether these beliefs have any connection to the bombings.

Authorities tracked down Conditt through surveillance videos and witnesses, who provided tips about his vehicle. Conditt also allegedly used FedEx to ship some of the packages. An arrest warrant had been filed for Conditt just prior to his fatal encounter with police.

What we don’t know:

A motive. Investigators initially believed the bomber was targeting people of color, given that the first three victims — two of whom died — were black or Hispanic. Two white men were then injured when another bomb exploded alongside a road.

Whether he had accomplices. Police brought in two of his roommates for questioning but had not charged them.

Whether he left other bombs behind. Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they didn’t believe there were others but still urged caution.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.