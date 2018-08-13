Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge

Baltimore Police Department Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle addresses the resignation of an officer who was recorded repeatedly punching a man during a news conference at the department's headquarters, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Baltimore. The victim, Dashawn McGrier, was hospitalized Saturday.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore's police commissioner says an officer recorded while repeatedly punching a man could face a second-degree assault charge.

Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said at a news conference Monday that investigators are considering that charge for the officer who resigned after Saturday's encounter.

Tuggle says officers are trained to act without emotion and he called the "repeated head strikes" and attempt to take the man to the ground "disturbing." He says body camera video from two officers is "relatively consistent" with video circulating online.

Attorney Warren Brown says his client, 26-year-old Dashawn McGrier, was hospitalized Saturday and not charged.

Tuggle didn't name the officers, but Brown identified one seen punching his client in the video as Arthur Williams. McGrier is contesting charges for allegedly assaulting Williams in June.