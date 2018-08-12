2 earthquakes hit central and northern Alaska regions

KAVIK RIVER CAMP, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have hit Alaska.

The agency says that at 6:58 a.m. Sunday a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck an area 42 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kavik River Camp and 343 miles (551 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks, the state's second-biggest city. The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles (9.9 kilometers.)

At 7:14 a.m., a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit another area in northern Alaska. The USGS says the earthquake hit a spot about 340 miles (549 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks.

Several aftershocks were reported across northern Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquakes were felt across the eastern part of the state's North Slope Borough and as far south as metro Fairbanks. The center adds that there are no reports of damage.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake was felt by workers at the oil-production facilities in and around Prudhoe Bay, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The newspaper says that Alyeska Pipeline said the earthquake did not damage the trans-Alaska pipeline. The company says in a tweet that "there are no operational concerns" related to the earthquake, but the pipeline will be inspected.