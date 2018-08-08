4 years after Ferguson, white prosecutor ousted by black man

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a black city councilman scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of the case.

Wesley Bell's defeat of seven-term St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch in Tuesday's Democratic contest all but assures Bell of victory in November. The Republicans have not put up a candidate.

Bell says his platform of reforms such as holding police more accountable resonated with voters.

But the election was also seen as a referendum on McCulloch's handling of the investigation of the white officer who killed unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. A grand jury declined to indict Officer Darren Wilson, and many protesters accused McCulloch of guiding the panel to its decision.