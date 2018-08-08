US, Turkey meet on detained American pastor, sanctions

A military helicopter flies over as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, seemingly aimed at pressuring its NATO ally into releasing a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senior U.S. and Turkish officials have held talks in Washington aimed at ending a sharp rift between the NATO allies over the detention of an American pastor.

The State Department said Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met Wednesday in a bid to ease the crisis in relations caused by Turkey's continued detention of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson.

Brunson's detention led the Trump administration last week to slap punitive sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and warn of additional measures if the case is not soon resolved.

Brunson is on trial on espionage and terror-related charges related to a failed 2016 coup attempt, which he and the U.S. government adamantly deny. The administration has repeatedly demanded Brunson's release.