Relatives demand answers as IDs in police shooting emerge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Relatives of a man shot to death by St. Paul police officers have joined calls for the immediate release of the officers' body camera videos and the 911 call that preceded his death.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement Tuesday that William James Hughes, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call of multiple shots fired on the upper floor of the St. Paul apartment building where he lived.

The BCA said its preliminary investigation found that Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams entered an enclosed porch and knocked on one of two exterior apartment doors. Hughes emerged from the other door and at some point the officers shot him. He died at the scene .

Hughes' relatives and their supporters held a vigil Monday evening outside the Minneapolis American Indian Center, beating a drum and singing in his honor. He was a member of the White Earth Nation, an Ojibwe band based in northern Minnesota. They said his death was especially painful because his cousin was killed in a confrontation with police in 2015.

"Through our grief and difficulty, we have been left with more questions than answers as to why police officers decided to abruptly and violently take Billy's life," said his cousin, Dannah Thompson.

The BCA's statement didn't say why the officers opened fire or give any other details about what transpired during the confrontation. But police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernester said Sunday that the man was armed with a handgun, and that their body cameras were activated. A gun was recovered at the scene, the BCA said without providing further details about the weapon.

Asked what led officers to shoot and where the gun was recovered, BCA spokeswoman Jill Oliveira said those details are part of the ongoing investigation, and that under state law the agency can't discuss active investigations.

Thompson said the family wants police to immediately release the officers' body camera video and 911 calls.

When the family found out about Hughes' death, they said, "Not again," his aunt said.

A cousin of Hughes, Philip Quinn, was fatally shot by St. Paul officer nearly four years ago. Investigators said Quinn was schizophrenic and suicidal when he charged the officer with a screwdriver. A grand jury cleared the officers involved.

"When is it going to stop?" asked Kathy Ficken, the aunt of both Hughes and Quinn.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has called for the quick release of the videos but has not heard when they might become available, his spokeswoman, Liz Xiong, said Monday.

The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement Monday calling on investigators to be more transparent.

"Whenever police kill someone, it is a tragedy," the chapter's legal director, Teresa Nelson, said in a statement. "A police shooting can affect the whole community. The residents of St. Paul along with the family ... deserve to know what happened in this tragic incident. The investigation should be transparent and done in a timely manner."

When the BCA completes its investigation, the Ramsey County attorney's office will review the findings and decide if charges are warranted.

Jones and Adams joined the force in 2013. Jones' father, Tim Jones, was a St. Paul officer who was slain in 1994 by a man who was on the run after killing another officer earlier that day. They're both on standard paid leave while the investigation proceeds.