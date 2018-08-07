Duterte berates, threatens to kill corrupt police on live TV

A member of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, PDEA, collects packs of Methamphetamine Hydrochloride also known as "Shabu" which they found hidden inside a steel cylinder in one of the biggest drug hauls in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Officials estimate the drug seizure to weigh more or less500 kilos with street value of about US$ 64M and is said to be one of the biggest under the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - The Philippine president has threatened to kill corrupt police in an expletives-laden encounter on live TV.

Philippine officials say more than 100 policemen berated Tuesday by President Rodrigo Duterte face administrative and criminal complaints including rape, robbery and involvement in illegal drugs.

Duterte told the policemen in the dressing-down broadcast by local TV networks: "If you'll stay like this, son of a bitch, I will really kill you."

The president warned the policemen's families: "If these sons of bitches die, don't come to us yelling 'human rights, due process' because I warned you already."

Duterte's human rights record has alarmed Western governments and rights watchdogs.