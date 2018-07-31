news

France's Macron faces no confidence votes amid scandal

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, Christophe Castaner, Executive Officer of presidential party La RÃ©publique En Marche! (Republic on the Move) listen to speeches during a no confidence session at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Paris. The French government faces two votes of no confidence brought by opposition parties in response to the scandal over a security aide close to French President Emmanuel Macron who is alleged to have beaten up a protester during a May Day protest. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron's government is facing two votes of no confidence brought by opposition parties in response to a political uproar triggered by a former presidential security aide seen in a video beating a protester.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, Christophe Castaner, Executive Officer of presidential party La RÃ©publique En Marche! (Republic on the Move) listen to speeches during a no confidence session at the National Assembly, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Paris. The French government faces two votes of no confidence brought by opposition parties in response to the scandal over a security aide close to French President Emmanuel Macron who is alleged to have beaten up a protester during a May Day protest. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The government is expected to easily win the votes, mostly symbolic, at France's lower house of parliament later Tuesday. Macron's centrist party has a large majority at the National Assembly.

The motions were brought by the conservative party and lawmakers from the left and far-left.

The scandal broke after Macron's security aide was identified on camera beating a young protester during a May Day protest while wearing a police helmet.

Questions about the government's handling of the affair turned it into Macron's biggest political crisis since he took office last year.

Published: