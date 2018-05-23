US Ambassador to Israel says Trump peace plan months away

JERUSALEM (AP) - The U.S. Ambassador to Israel says the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan is months away.

David Friedman spoke with Israeli media at the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday. He said the plan will be launched "within months" but had no exact date.

The administration had reportedly aimed to roll out the plan next month.

Friedman told Channel 10 TV Wednesday "It's not finalized ... there's an awful lot of listening going on."

He says: "It's not just the substance but also the timing and the presentation."

Trump has promised to pursue the "ultimate deal" between Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinians were outraged by Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital along with the embassy move and have rejected the U.S. as peace broker.