Drummer accused of stealing from Fats Domino won't be tried

HARVEY, La. (AP) - Prosecutors won't pursue charges against a drummer accused of stealing rare coins and a passport from famed New Orleans musician Fats Domino.

The Advocate of New Orleans reports that Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office dropped the case against 65-year-old Ernest "Box" Fontenot.

Connick's office said Monday it didn't have sufficient evidence.

Adonica Domino reported her father's silver coins stolen last July, and said she suspected Fontenot. He had been helping care for Domino. The singer and pianist born Antoine Domino Jr. passed away at age 89 seven months ago.

A detective determined Fontenot sold an antiques firm more than 200 $1 silver coins and Domino's 1986 passport.

Fontenot's attorney Michael Smith said the items were gifts from Domino, who Fontenot began playing drums for in the 1980s.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com