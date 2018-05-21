Watchdog report questions US claim on Afghan war progress

The body of a de-miner lies in an ambulance at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Monday, May 21, 2018. An Afghan official said the Taliban killed at least five members of a demining team in an attack on Monday morning in the southern district of Maiwand. Zia Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said the de-miners were working for the TAPI national project, clearing a segment for a planned gas pipeline from central Asia that's headed to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

The body of a de-miner lies in an ambulance at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Monday, May 21, 2018. An Afghan official said the Taliban killed at least five members of a demining team in an attack on Monday morning in the southern district of Maiwand. Zia Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said the de-miners were working for the TAPI national project, clearing a segment for a planned gas pipeline from central Asia that's headed to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A government watchdog on Monday took issue with U.S. military assertions that momentum in the fight against the Taliban has shifted to Afghan government forces.

Citing a series of Taliban attacks across Afghanistan, including last week in the western province of Farah, bordering Iran, the inspector general report released by the Pentagon said there are few signs of significant progress by Afghan forces.

"The Taliban continued to hold territory and launched devastating terrorist attacks in Kabul and across the country," Glenn Fine, the deputy Pentagon inspector general wrote in an introductory note to the report, which covered the three months ended March 31.

Afghan security forces are improving, the report said, but they have made minimal progress toward securing the population. It also said the number of Afghan fighting forces has continued to decline, raising concerns about their effectiveness.

The Trump administration, in launching a new war strategy last August, said it was taking stronger measures to compel the Taliban to join peace talks. But Monday's report to Congress said there was little publicly available evidence that the actions to increase pressure on the Taliban were having a significant impact.

"Militarily, the (Afghan security forces) and U.S. forces continued air strikes and ground operations, but did not gain a significant amount of territory," the report said. "On the diplomatic front, despite suspending between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in planned security aid to Pakistan, that country did not take any significant action to eliminate terrorist safe havens."

The report represented the combined assessment of inspectors general from the Pentagon, the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Asked about the report, a Pentagon spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, did not challenge its conclusions but said, "We feel like progress is being made."

Manning cited as an example the support that the Afghan air force provided to an offensive undertaken in Farah in recent days to defeat Taliban forces that had attacked the provincial capital. Manning also said additional U.S. military advisory units had arrived in Farah to advise Afghan forces. He said the Afghan government is now in full control of Farah.