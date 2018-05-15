Feds: Texas airport workers used flights to distribute meth

DALLAS (AP) - Federal authorities say 10 people who worked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport used commercial flights to distribute methamphetamine that was flown to Arizona, New Jersey and elsewhere.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that the 10 were arrested a day earlier and each indicted on a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Authorities say beginning in 2016 the group used their positions to bypass security and place the meth on flights. They allegedly had 145 lbs. (66 kilograms) of the drug transported to various domestic destinations.

At least one defendant had said he would transport firearms on commercial flights but it's not clear if that actually was done.

The bulk of the meth was sent to Newark, New Jersey, while other shipments were flown to Phoenix and Charlotte, North Carolina.