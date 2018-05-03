Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

DENVER (AP) - An editor at The Denver Post who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners has resigned.

Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett said he resigned Thursday after management rejected a second editorial lamenting Alden Global Capital's behavior. In an interview Plunkett said: "I was trying to follow good journalism ethics and I was not allowed to do it anymore."

The Post last month published Plunkett's initial editorial headlined "As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved," calling on Alden to sell the newspaper. Plunkett did not inform the newspaper's editor or owners of his intentions to publish the editorial.

Plunkett said he was warned afterward "not to bite the hand that fed us" but couldn't stay silent.