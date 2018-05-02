Dominican officials seize $750,000 in 2nd cash haul in week

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Authorities in the Dominican Republic have found a large amount of cash in a cargo shipment from the U.S. in the second such occurrence in a week.

Counter-drug agents reported Wednesday that about $750,000 in cash was found hidden among auto parts sent to Santo Domingo. That followed last week's seizure of $1.5 million discovered in car parts.

A spokeswoman for the Dominican Republic attorney general's office says two women were detained following the most recent discovery. They are believed to be related to Fernando Esteffani, the suspected leader of a drug trafficking organization.

Spokeswoman Julieta Tejada says Esteffani is believed to be in the U.S. An arrest warrant has been issued for him and five other suspected members of the organization.