Puerto Rico govt official resigns amid corruption probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's chief of staff resigned Wednesday as he and four other government officials faced accusations of undue influence.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff William Villafane and demanded that the other four officials resign as well.

They are Itza Garcia, an associate secretary in the Interior Ministry; Yoniel Arroyo, vice president of the water and sewer company; Waleska Maldonado, manager of the Administration for the Sustenance of Minors; and Yesenia Diaz, director of transformation and efficiency for the Interior Ministry.

Rossello demanded the resignations just hours after the U.S. territory's justice secretary said there is enough evidence to submit a case to special independent prosecutors who investigate government corruption.

Villafane said that he is innocent and that he hasn't been charged with anything. The other four accused could not be reached for comment.

The case already forced a judge to resign after those accused allegedly discussed what kind of rulings he should issue in a WhatsApp group called "Coffeebreak." The judge also resigned as president of the island's state election commission.