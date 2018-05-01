Authorities: Man dies trying to remove downed power line

OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man was electrocuted while trying to remove downed power lines from the bed of a truck in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit News reports the 55-year-old Roseville man was working Monday on a landscaping job at an apartment complex in Oak Park. Steve Cooper, the city's director of public safety, says investigators believe that the man didn't know the truck's bed was electrified.

The man's name hasn't been released.

WJBK-TV reports the truck had apparently snagged at least one power line. Utility officials are working with police in the investigation.